41 South Lincoln Street

Newly Renovated, First Floor One Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen/Bathroom and in an Amazing Location Available September! 100% Fully Renovated Unit!! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Beautifully Updated Kitchen! Great windows! Walk to Baker Neighborhood and all of South Broadway! -12-Month Lease -$1,025.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$50 Parking spot available -One Bedroom Apartment, One Bathroom. -550 Square Feet **PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front private entrance -Located off 4th and Lincoln Street -Bike room -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) -No Pets Please **RATE DETAILS* 12-Month Lease -$1,050.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400.00 Security Deposit (If Qualified) -$45.00 Application Fee (Per Applicant, Non-Refundable) **UNTIL PROFILE* -Open Floor Plan -Large Window -Hardwood Floors -Stove AND Oven -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -Large Closet -Bathroom Storage -Window in Bathroom -Shower and Tub -Large Windows QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. **LEASE DETAILS* -12 Month lease -No Pets Please -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included -No parking included