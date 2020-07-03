All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

41 South Lincoln Street

41 S Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

41 S Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8483567020 ---- * *FREE OFF STREET PARKING IF YOU SIGN A LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF SHOWING!!! Newly Renovated, First Floor One Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen/Bathroom and in an Amazing Location Available September! ?100% Fully Renovated Unit!!? Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Beautifully Updated Kitchen! Great windows! Walk to Baker Neighborhood and all of South Broadway! -12-Month Lease -$1,025.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$50 Parking spot available -One Bedroom Apartment, One Bathroom. -550 Square Feet **PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front private entrance -Located off 4th and Lincoln Street -Bike room -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) -No Pets Please **RATE DETAILS* 12-Month Lease -$1,050.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400.00 Security Deposit (If Qualified) -$45.00 Application Fee (Per Applicant, Non-Refundable) **UNTIL PROFILE* -Open Floor Plan -Large Window -Hardwood Floors -Stove AND Oven -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -Large Closet -Bathroom Storage -Window in Bathroom -Shower and Tub -Large Windows QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. **LEASE DETAILS* -12 Month lease -No Pets Please -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included -No parking included Contact Us! Leasing Coordinator Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
41 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 41 South Lincoln Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 South Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 41 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 41 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 South Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 41 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 41 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 South Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.

