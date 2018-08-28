All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

41 S. Osceola St

41 South Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
41 S. Osceola St Available 05/20/19 Charming 2 BR Home Near LoDo - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Available for a 1 or 2 year lease
Located minutes from LoDo in the Barnum neighborhood which offers a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to nearby I-25 or 6th Ave. 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 minutes from nearby lightrail access.
Charming light and airy floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, newly updated kitchen and bathroom with designer finishes. Back room off of kitchen could be a den. Large backyard perfect for entertaining in the summer.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be billed at a flat monthly utility rent of specify the $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Cats will not be considered at this time.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4771109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

