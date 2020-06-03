All apartments in Denver
4034 Zuni St.

4034 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4034 Zuni St. Available 09/05/19 Beautiful Sunnyside home with great deck space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Great local shops in Sunnyside within walking distance of the house. LoHi and Tennyson St are only a few short miles away for entertainment options!

A spacious backyard with a deck space perfect for entertaining!

Updated bathroom with classic tile finishes!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $85/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5022119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

