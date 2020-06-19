All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4016 Perry St

4016 Perry Street · (720) 984-4111
Location

4016 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
yoga
Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY!!!! SAME Great LOCATION!!!! - Property Id: 270994

I got tired of pointing out the front window at the BIG tree lined street of Tennyson St with the view of snow capped mountains and saying THAT'S the reason why you live here. SO I remodeled the ENTIRE House. NEW KITCHEN, ADDED a 2ND Bathroom, made a Master bedroom with Ensuite. Installed NEW Floors, New AC, NEW WiFi Enabled WiFi Thermostat, New Paint, NEW LED LIGHT FEATURES, New Faucet Features, NEW EVERYTHING!!!! I remodeled every square inch of this property. I even added a Front yard with 2 Raised Gardens.
LODO &16th ST are a 5-10 min DOWN Hill bike ride BUT its RIGHT in the middle of everything shops, bars, restaurants, parks, Yoga Studio's, 5 LAKES, Jazz in the Park, 1st Fridays, Live Music Venues, there is even an AMUSEMENT Park 10 blocks away, Bronco Stadium is 20 blocks away, EASY access to I-70, AND its tucked away in this private location. While its RIGHT in the middle of everything its still a quiet and SAFE property. 3 dedicated OVER-SIZED off-street parking in the rear.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270994
Property Id 270994

(RLNE5753988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Perry St have any available units?
4016 Perry St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Perry St have?
Some of 4016 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Perry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Perry St does offer parking.
Does 4016 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Perry St have a pool?
No, 4016 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 4016 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
