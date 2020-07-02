3967 Yates St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Berkeley/Highlands large fenced in yard - Property Id: 270479



Please call to schedule in person tour.

Cute, clean, turn of the century 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 story house in Berkeley neighborhood. 840 sf. Large, private fenced in yard for your dog and garden. Bright sunroom/ office with french doors opening onto back patio. Large bathroom with clawfoot tub. Newer double pane, double hung windows for great insulation. Sprinkler system. pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Walk to Sprouts Market, Natural Grocers, Starbucks and tons of restaurants on Tennyson Street and dog park. Oversized, secure 2 car detached garage. Quiet and charming. Washer, Dryer, dishwasher. Available June 1. 1st month and deposit to move in. Yr lease. NO Smoking . Please call for rental application.

Diane 970-390-5897

Landlord is not interested in selling.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270479

Property Id 270479



(RLNE5740729)