3967 Yates St.

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Berkeley/Highlands large fenced in yard - Property Id: 270479
Please call to schedule in person tour.
Cute, clean, turn of the century 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 story house in Berkeley neighborhood. 840 sf. Large, private fenced in yard for your dog and garden. Bright sunroom/ office with french doors opening onto back patio. Large bathroom with clawfoot tub. Newer double pane, double hung windows for great insulation. Sprinkler system. pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Walk to Sprouts Market, Natural Grocers, Starbucks and tons of restaurants on Tennyson Street and dog park. Oversized, secure 2 car detached garage. Quiet and charming. Washer, Dryer, dishwasher. Available June 1. 1st month and deposit to move in. Yr lease. NO Smoking . Please call for rental application.
Diane 970-390-5897
Landlord is not interested in selling.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270479
Property Id 270479
(RLNE5740729)