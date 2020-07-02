All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3967 Yates St.

3967 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Berkeley/Highlands large fenced in yard - Property Id: 270479

Please call to schedule in person tour.
Cute, clean, turn of the century 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 story house in Berkeley neighborhood. 840 sf. Large, private fenced in yard for your dog and garden. Bright sunroom/ office with french doors opening onto back patio. Large bathroom with clawfoot tub. Newer double pane, double hung windows for great insulation. Sprinkler system. pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Walk to Sprouts Market, Natural Grocers, Starbucks and tons of restaurants on Tennyson Street and dog park. Oversized, secure 2 car detached garage. Quiet and charming. Washer, Dryer, dishwasher. Available June 1. 1st month and deposit to move in. Yr lease. NO Smoking . Please call for rental application.
Diane 970-390-5897
Landlord is not interested in selling.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270479
Property Id 270479

(RLNE5740729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Yates St. have any available units?
3967 Yates St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 Yates St. have?
Some of 3967 Yates St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 Yates St. currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Yates St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Yates St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 Yates St. is pet friendly.
Does 3967 Yates St. offer parking?
Yes, 3967 Yates St. offers parking.
Does 3967 Yates St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3967 Yates St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Yates St. have a pool?
No, 3967 Yates St. does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Yates St. have accessible units?
No, 3967 Yates St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Yates St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3967 Yates St. has units with dishwashers.

