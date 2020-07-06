All apartments in Denver
3958 Winona Court
3958 Winona Court

3958 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

3958 Winona Court, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located two blocks off of popular Tennyson Street this 2 year old guesthouse is perfect location for work and downtime! Local bars, breweries and restaurants within walking distance, private entrance and off street parking offer a comfortable way to enjoy some of Denver's best attractions. A 10 minute drive to Downtown, 20 minute drive to Red Rocks, 35 minute drive to Boulder and easy access to the many highways that take you to the mountains means you are never far from your favorite CO activities! Fully furnished one-bedroom guesthouse with a king size bed and queen size pull out couch. Full size washer and dryer for use as well as complete kitchen and bath.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Winona Court have any available units?
3958 Winona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3958 Winona Court currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Winona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Winona Court pet-friendly?
No, 3958 Winona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3958 Winona Court offer parking?
Yes, 3958 Winona Court offers parking.
Does 3958 Winona Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3958 Winona Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Winona Court have a pool?
No, 3958 Winona Court does not have a pool.
Does 3958 Winona Court have accessible units?
No, 3958 Winona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Winona Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3958 Winona Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3958 Winona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3958 Winona Court does not have units with air conditioning.

