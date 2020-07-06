3958 Winona Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located two blocks off of popular Tennyson Street this 2 year old guesthouse is perfect location for work and downtime! Local bars, breweries and restaurants within walking distance, private entrance and off street parking offer a comfortable way to enjoy some of Denver's best attractions. A 10 minute drive to Downtown, 20 minute drive to Red Rocks, 35 minute drive to Boulder and easy access to the many highways that take you to the mountains means you are never far from your favorite CO activities! Fully furnished one-bedroom guesthouse with a king size bed and queen size pull out couch. Full size washer and dryer for use as well as complete kitchen and bath.

