Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

3930 Bryant St.

3930 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d202e0079 ---- Beautifully updated and remodeled home in Sunnyside neighborhood. The modern kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The original hardwood floors are in great shape and provide the character you\'d expect. The bathrooms has been updated and, the basement provides additional storage and a large laundry room. The yard is large and perfect for entertaining with mature trees and privacy. The detached two-car garage provides ample room for your toys, there is even an additional RV parking area. There are 4 garden beds in the back yard for the green thumbs out there. Stay comfortable inside with a large swamp cooler/ac unit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Gardening Beds Oversized 2 Car Garage Renovated Rv Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Bryant St. have any available units?
3930 Bryant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Bryant St. have?
Some of 3930 Bryant St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Bryant St. currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Bryant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Bryant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Bryant St. is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Bryant St. offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Bryant St. offers parking.
Does 3930 Bryant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Bryant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Bryant St. have a pool?
No, 3930 Bryant St. does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Bryant St. have accessible units?
No, 3930 Bryant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Bryant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Bryant St. does not have units with dishwashers.

