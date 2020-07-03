3930 Bryant St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d202e0079 ---- Beautifully updated and remodeled home in Sunnyside neighborhood. The modern kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The original hardwood floors are in great shape and provide the character you\'d expect. The bathrooms has been updated and, the basement provides additional storage and a large laundry room. The yard is large and perfect for entertaining with mature trees and privacy. The detached two-car garage provides ample room for your toys, there is even an additional RV parking area. There are 4 garden beds in the back yard for the green thumbs out there. Stay comfortable inside with a large swamp cooler/ac unit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Gardening Beds Oversized 2 Car Garage Renovated Rv Parking