Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

3910 Meade Street Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BD, 1BA Victorian Home with One Car Garage and Updated Features - Gorgeous Victorian home in Berkeley, modern fixtures meets historic design. The main floor opens to a chic mud room. Walk into the hallway to find the original staircase, and open concept living room & dining room. The kitchen offers updated white shaker cabinets, new butcher block counter tops, and a wonderful pantry. The office is located to the back of the home off the back door, with the washer and dryer. The main bedrooms are found on the top floor of the home with amazing closet spaces and a fully updated bathroom. For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $75 utility fee for water.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



