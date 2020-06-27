All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3910 Meade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3910 Meade Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3910 Meade Street

3910 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3910 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
3910 Meade Street Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BD, 1BA Victorian Home with One Car Garage and Updated Features - Gorgeous Victorian home in Berkeley, modern fixtures meets historic design. The main floor opens to a chic mud room. Walk into the hallway to find the original staircase, and open concept living room & dining room. The kitchen offers updated white shaker cabinets, new butcher block counter tops, and a wonderful pantry. The office is located to the back of the home off the back door, with the washer and dryer. The main bedrooms are found on the top floor of the home with amazing closet spaces and a fully updated bathroom. For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $75 utility fee for water.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5767962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Meade Street have any available units?
3910 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Meade Street have?
Some of 3910 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Meade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Meade Street is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 3910 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 3910 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University