Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3863 Osceola Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Berkeley Bungalow - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in superb location between West Highlands and Berkeley. Sunny living room opens to a spacious dining room with the original hardwood flooring and crown molding of 1905. Master bedroom is located off the living room. Second bedroom is off the dining room and would make a great office or guest bedroom. Updated kitchen has granite counters and and stylish white shaker cabinets. Off the kitchen, you'll find an updated bathroom with clawfoot tub. West facing backyard has a nice covered patio for those sunny summer afternoons. One car garage and storage shed included. Walk to Tennyson Street or Highlands Square plus numerous parks nearby. Just a few minutes from I-70 for easy mountain access, and ten minute drive to downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.



****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.



(RLNE5831682)