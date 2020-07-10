All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3863 Osceola Street

3863 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

3863 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3863 Osceola Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Berkeley Bungalow - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in superb location between West Highlands and Berkeley. Sunny living room opens to a spacious dining room with the original hardwood flooring and crown molding of 1905. Master bedroom is located off the living room. Second bedroom is off the dining room and would make a great office or guest bedroom. Updated kitchen has granite counters and and stylish white shaker cabinets. Off the kitchen, you'll find an updated bathroom with clawfoot tub. West facing backyard has a nice covered patio for those sunny summer afternoons. One car garage and storage shed included. Walk to Tennyson Street or Highlands Square plus numerous parks nearby. Just a few minutes from I-70 for easy mountain access, and ten minute drive to downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

(RLNE5831682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3863 Osceola Street have any available units?
3863 Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3863 Osceola Street have?
Some of 3863 Osceola Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3863 Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
3863 Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3863 Osceola Street pet-friendly?
No, 3863 Osceola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3863 Osceola Street offer parking?
Yes, 3863 Osceola Street offers parking.
Does 3863 Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3863 Osceola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3863 Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 3863 Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 3863 Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 3863 Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3863 Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3863 Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.

