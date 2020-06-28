All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3853 Orleans Court

3853 Orleans Street · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Orleans Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious two story home available Now! - Spacious two story home is available Now! New LVT flooring, carpet and fresh paint. See the matterport tour link:
https://realty360view.com/house/3853-orleans-ct-denver-co-80249/
Open floor plan with an oversized family room, large windows and sliding glass doors leading out to the fenced in back yard.
Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, pantry, 1/2 bath and laundry area and garage access. Tons of kitchen storage.
The spacious master bedroom features a spacious master bath with oversized soaking tub and large walk in closet.
3 additional bedrooms share a full bath room
Plenty of closet space throughout. Attached two car garage.
Inviting covered front porch, large corner lot in peaceful Green Valley Ranch. Close to parks, schools and recreation.
Washer/dryer
No smoking of ANY kind
Application Fee $40 for each adult
Pets may be allowed, please inquire
1st month and security deposit to move in
Enjoy this quiet community today!
12 month lease minimum
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.

(RLNE3486762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Orleans Court have any available units?
3853 Orleans Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Orleans Court have?
Some of 3853 Orleans Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Orleans Court currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Orleans Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Orleans Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Orleans Court is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Orleans Court offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Orleans Court offers parking.
Does 3853 Orleans Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3853 Orleans Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Orleans Court have a pool?
No, 3853 Orleans Court does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Orleans Court have accessible units?
No, 3853 Orleans Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Orleans Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Orleans Court does not have units with dishwashers.

