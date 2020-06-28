3853 Orleans Court

Amenities
Spacious two story home available Now! - Spacious two story home is available Now! New LVT flooring, carpet and fresh paint. See the matterport tour link:
https://realty360view.com/house/3853-orleans-ct-denver-co-80249/
Open floor plan with an oversized family room, large windows and sliding glass doors leading out to the fenced in back yard.
Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, pantry, 1/2 bath and laundry area and garage access. Tons of kitchen storage.
The spacious master bedroom features a spacious master bath with oversized soaking tub and large walk in closet.
3 additional bedrooms share a full bath room
Plenty of closet space throughout. Attached two car garage.
Inviting covered front porch, large corner lot in peaceful Green Valley Ranch. Close to parks, schools and recreation.
Washer/dryer
No smoking of ANY kind
Application Fee $40 for each adult
Pets may be allowed, please inquire
1st month and security deposit to move in
Enjoy this quiet community today!
12 month lease minimum
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.
(RLNE3486762)