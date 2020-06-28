3853 Orleans Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious two story home available Now! - Spacious two story home is available Now! New LVT flooring, carpet and fresh paint. See the matterport tour link:

https://realty360view.com/house/3853-orleans-ct-denver-co-80249/

Open floor plan with an oversized family room, large windows and sliding glass doors leading out to the fenced in back yard.

Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, pantry, 1/2 bath and laundry area and garage access. Tons of kitchen storage.

The spacious master bedroom features a spacious master bath with oversized soaking tub and large walk in closet.

3 additional bedrooms share a full bath room

Plenty of closet space throughout. Attached two car garage.

Inviting covered front porch, large corner lot in peaceful Green Valley Ranch. Close to parks, schools and recreation.

Washer/dryer

No smoking of ANY kind

Application Fee $40 for each adult

Pets may be allowed, please inquire

1st month and security deposit to move in

Enjoy this quiet community today!

12 month lease minimum

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.



(RLNE3486762)