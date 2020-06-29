All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3841 Grove Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3841 Grove Street - 1
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:21 AM

3841 Grove Street - 1

3841 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3841 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in the heart of it all!
The charming Front Porch leads you into the Large, open concept Living Room connected to the HUGE kitchen and dining room. Completing the main level is a half-bath, full size pantry and separate large laundry room with Washer and Dryer that leads out to the 2 car garage.
Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a Master Suite with a large walk in closet and lovely, West facing balcony. This home is perfect!
Residents love the abundance of dining and nightlife opportunities near LOHI, The Highlands, Tennyson, and downtown Denver. You will love the incredible trails surrounding Sloans lake and along the Platte River.
Tenants to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have any available units?
3841 Grove Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have?
Some of 3841 Grove Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Grove Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Grove Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Grove Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Grove Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Grove Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 Grove Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3841 Grove Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3841 Grove Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Grove Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 Grove Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University