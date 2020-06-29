3841 Grove Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in the heart of it all!

The charming Front Porch leads you into the Large, open concept Living Room connected to the HUGE kitchen and dining room. Completing the main level is a half-bath, full size pantry and separate large laundry room with Washer and Dryer that leads out to the 2 car garage.

Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a Master Suite with a large walk in closet and lovely, West facing balcony. This home is perfect!

Residents love the abundance of dining and nightlife opportunities near LOHI, The Highlands, Tennyson, and downtown Denver. You will love the incredible trails surrounding Sloans lake and along the Platte River.

Tenants to pay all utilities.