Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:48 PM

3831 Himalaya Road

3831 Himalaya Road · (720) 730-7186
Location

3831 Himalaya Road, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Take a virtual tour now!! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JhKLWo8mdWw

Come check out this beautiful new construction townhome located in the Green Valley Ranch community of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious finished basement, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen has an open floor with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen flows into a spacious living room that is complete with beautiful laminate flooring, and access to two outdoor patios. The basement offers a great place for a second living room or game room. A full bathroom and storage room are also located in the basement for extra convenience. You will love the location of this home as it sits only minutes from Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot, Aurora Sports Park, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to I-70 just a quick drive to both Denver and DIA. This property won't be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed (Under 50lbs)
Section 8: No
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: 2 Patios
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays all
HOA Fees: Owner pays all
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
School District: Denver County 1

This property will be available July 1st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date!

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Himalaya Road have any available units?
3831 Himalaya Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Himalaya Road have?
Some of 3831 Himalaya Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Himalaya Road currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Himalaya Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Himalaya Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Himalaya Road is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Himalaya Road offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Himalaya Road does offer parking.
Does 3831 Himalaya Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 Himalaya Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Himalaya Road have a pool?
No, 3831 Himalaya Road does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Himalaya Road have accessible units?
No, 3831 Himalaya Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Himalaya Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 Himalaya Road has units with dishwashers.
