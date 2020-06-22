3831 Himalaya Road

Amenities

Take a virtual tour now!! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JhKLWo8mdWw



Come check out this beautiful new construction townhome located in the Green Valley Ranch community of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious finished basement, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen has an open floor with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen flows into a spacious living room that is complete with beautiful laminate flooring, and access to two outdoor patios. The basement offers a great place for a second living room or game room. A full bathroom and storage room are also located in the basement for extra convenience. You will love the location of this home as it sits only minutes from Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot, Aurora Sports Park, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to I-70 just a quick drive to both Denver and DIA. This property won't be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed (Under 50lbs)

Section 8: No

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: 2 Patios

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays all

HOA Fees: Owner pays all

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

School District: Denver County 1



This property will be available July 1st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date!



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



