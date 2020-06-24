All apartments in Denver
3826 N Clay St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

3826 N Clay St

3826 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 12/09/2019

6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This 1950's Charming Denver Home had been split into three individual and unique Condos while offering all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1950.

Details:
1BR/1BA located in the heart of Denver Highlands
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom
Granite Counters
600 Square Feet
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
New Windows, New Roof, New Plumbing, New Furnace, New Water Heater, New Blinds
Stainless Steel Frigidaire Kitchen Appliances
Fresh Paint Throughout
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range with Vented Hood
Off-Street Parking Availability
Ample Street Parking
MASSIVE Enclosed, Shared Yard. Great for Entertaining!
Communal Washer/Dryer Shared Between the 3 Apartment-Homes
Large, Controlled-Access Storage Units for Each Home. Suitable for Bikes and Ski Gear!

Location! Location! Location! Nearby to the notable Buchi Cafe Cubano, Nick's Diner, Park Burger, Williams and Graham, Recess Beer Garden, Little Man Ice Cream, Linger, The Highland Pedestrian Bridge, Highland Park, City of Cuernavaca Park, 5 minutes to I-25, I-70, Federal Blvd, Downtown Denver, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. Water/Trash Included in Rent!

$1,495 Rent/month - $1,495 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 N Clay St have any available units?
3826 N Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 N Clay St have?
Some of 3826 N Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
3826 N Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 N Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 3826 N Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St offers parking.
Does 3826 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 3826 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 3826 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 3826 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St has units with dishwashers.
