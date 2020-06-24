3826 N Clay St

Amenities

AVAIL 12/09/2019



6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This 1950's Charming Denver Home had been split into three individual and unique Condos while offering all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1950.



Details:

1BR/1BA located in the heart of Denver Highlands

Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom

Granite Counters

600 Square Feet

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained

New Windows, New Roof, New Plumbing, New Furnace, New Water Heater, New Blinds

Stainless Steel Frigidaire Kitchen Appliances

Fresh Paint Throughout

Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

Executive Gas Range with Vented Hood

Off-Street Parking Availability

Ample Street Parking

MASSIVE Enclosed, Shared Yard. Great for Entertaining!

Communal Washer/Dryer Shared Between the 3 Apartment-Homes

Large, Controlled-Access Storage Units for Each Home. Suitable for Bikes and Ski Gear!



Location! Location! Location! Nearby to the notable Buchi Cafe Cubano, Nick's Diner, Park Burger, Williams and Graham, Recess Beer Garden, Little Man Ice Cream, Linger, The Highland Pedestrian Bridge, Highland Park, City of Cuernavaca Park, 5 minutes to I-25, I-70, Federal Blvd, Downtown Denver, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. Water/Trash Included in Rent!



$1,495 Rent/month - $1,495 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.