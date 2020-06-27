3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Large 2 BR Townhouse, next to light rail station - Property Id: 144607



2 large master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lots of sun lights, walking distance to Southmoor RTD Light Rail Station, bus routes, shopping center, , movie theater, restaurants, right across from Elementary School.

1350 SF, lots of closets, storage, pool and clubhouse, Heat and AC are paid, very low electric bill. Smoke free. Washer and dryer in unit, Patio, 2 parking space, one Covered parking.

Available now.

Please text, call Abi (303) 721-1270, or email abidenver0@gmail.com to schedule showing. Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144607p

(RLNE5073294)