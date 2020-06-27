All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127

3825 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3825 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Large 2 BR Townhouse, next to light rail station - Property Id: 144607

2 large master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lots of sun lights, walking distance to Southmoor RTD Light Rail Station, bus routes, shopping center, , movie theater, restaurants, right across from Elementary School.
1350 SF, lots of closets, storage, pool and clubhouse, Heat and AC are paid, very low electric bill. Smoke free. Washer and dryer in unit, Patio, 2 parking space, one Covered parking.
Available now.
Please text, call Abi (303) 721-1270, or email abidenver0@gmail.com to schedule showing. Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144607p
Property Id 144607

(RLNE5073294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have any available units?
3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have?
Some of 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 currently offering any rent specials?
3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 is pet friendly.
Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 offer parking?
Yes, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 offers parking.
Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have a pool?
Yes, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 has a pool.
Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have accessible units?
No, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 S.Monaco Prkwy 127 has units with dishwashers.
