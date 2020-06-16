All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3817 North Williams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3817 North Williams Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3817 North Williams Street

3817 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3817 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**16 or 18 month lease**

This completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Cole will welcome you with 1,596 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, hard wood flooring, a study, a washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Saint Charles Place Park, and the South Platte River. Also nearby are Denver Pavilions, RiNo Art District, Park Hill Golf Club, LoDo and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and the RTD light rail.

Nearby schools include Wyatt-Edition Charter School, Cole Arts and Science Academy, and Whittier K-8 School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $30 monthly pet rent..

Rent includes trash and recycling.

**16 or 18 month lease**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 North Williams Street have any available units?
3817 North Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 North Williams Street have?
Some of 3817 North Williams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 North Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 North Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 North Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 North Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 North Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 North Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 3817 North Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 North Williams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 North Williams Street have a pool?
No, 3817 North Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 North Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 North Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 North Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 North Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University