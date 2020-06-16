3817 North Williams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**16 or 18 month lease**



This completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Cole will welcome you with 1,596 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, hard wood flooring, a study, a washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Saint Charles Place Park, and the South Platte River. Also nearby are Denver Pavilions, RiNo Art District, Park Hill Golf Club, LoDo and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and the RTD light rail.



Nearby schools include Wyatt-Edition Charter School, Cole Arts and Science Academy, and Whittier K-8 School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $30 monthly pet rent..



Rent includes trash and recycling.



