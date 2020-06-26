All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:44 PM

3767 N High St

3767 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3767 North High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Don't miss this charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex in Denver! The unit is bright and spacious with 10 foot ceilings and large new vinyl windows for great light. Interior includes fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath, vinyl and tile flooring, washer/dryer hookup, fenced yard with alley access and parking. Close to I/70, I/25, Downtown Denver, Schafer and Fuller Park. Garage is used by owner only and is not included with rent. This Won't Last Long!! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 N High St have any available units?
3767 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3767 N High St have?
Some of 3767 N High St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3767 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
3767 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 N High St pet-friendly?
No, 3767 N High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3767 N High St offer parking?
Yes, 3767 N High St offers parking.
Does 3767 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 N High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 N High St have a pool?
No, 3767 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 3767 N High St have accessible units?
No, 3767 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 N High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3767 N High St does not have units with dishwashers.
