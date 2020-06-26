3767 N High St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated gym elevator internet access

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Don't miss this charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex in Denver! The unit is bright and spacious with 10 foot ceilings and large new vinyl windows for great light. Interior includes fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath, vinyl and tile flooring, washer/dryer hookup, fenced yard with alley access and parking. Close to I/70, I/25, Downtown Denver, Schafer and Fuller Park. Garage is used by owner only and is not included with rent. This Won't Last Long!! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com