Denver, CO
3751 E Dartmouth Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

3751 E Dartmouth Ave

3751 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3751 East Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6c4cb8071 ---- GORGEOUS 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! Updated, mid-century ranch style home with multiple sliding doors to the beautiful 1/4 acre lot with 2 patio spaces. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry, slab granite counters and stainless appliances. Sumptuous master bath with marble air jet tub, rain shower head and a walk-in closet. 2 large living spaces and a formal dining room. Plus a large finished basement with a laundry room and additional refrigerator/freezer. This property also comes with a sport court with a basketball hoop! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Colorado Blvd. Do not miss out on this one of a kind home!!! Denver Public Schools - located in the neighborhood for K-8 Slavens School No pets and no smoking. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Additional Storage Attached 2 Car Garage Basket Ball Court Central A/C Finished Basement Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
3751 E Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 3751 E Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 E Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3751 E Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 E Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave has accessible units.
Does 3751 E Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 E Dartmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

