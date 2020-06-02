3751 E Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6c4cb8071 ---- GORGEOUS 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! Updated, mid-century ranch style home with multiple sliding doors to the beautiful 1/4 acre lot with 2 patio spaces. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry, slab granite counters and stainless appliances. Sumptuous master bath with marble air jet tub, rain shower head and a walk-in closet. 2 large living spaces and a formal dining room. Plus a large finished basement with a laundry room and additional refrigerator/freezer. This property also comes with a sport court with a basketball hoop! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Colorado Blvd. Do not miss out on this one of a kind home!!! Denver Public Schools - located in the neighborhood for K-8 Slavens School No pets and no smoking. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Additional Storage Attached 2 Car Garage Basket Ball Court Central A/C Finished Basement Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace