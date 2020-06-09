3734 Lipan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bed 2 bath with 3 car garage in the Highlands - Great home located in the Highlands neighborhood. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, kitchen open to the living room. Brand new 5 burner gas stove and large side by side refrigerator. Back yard great for the gardener and for entertaining. Next to a great little park, walking distance to great restaurants. Easy access to I-25, I-70, and downtown.



-Washer dryer

-Updated appliances

-Fenced in yard

-High ceilings

-Hardwood floors

-New carpet in the basement

-Huge garage with alley access

-Planters



Applications are available online for your convenience!



Rental Terms

Rent: $2795

Deposit: $2795

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

720.602.9470



(RLNE3979033)