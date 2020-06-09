All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3734 Lipan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3734 Lipan Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

3734 Lipan Street

3734 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3734 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed 2 bath with 3 car garage in the Highlands - Great home located in the Highlands neighborhood. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, kitchen open to the living room. Brand new 5 burner gas stove and large side by side refrigerator. Back yard great for the gardener and for entertaining. Next to a great little park, walking distance to great restaurants. Easy access to I-25, I-70, and downtown.

-Washer dryer
-Updated appliances
-Fenced in yard
-High ceilings
-Hardwood floors
-New carpet in the basement
-Huge garage with alley access
-Planters

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $2795
Deposit: $2795
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
720.602.9470

(RLNE3979033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Lipan Street have any available units?
3734 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Lipan Street have?
Some of 3734 Lipan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Lipan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Lipan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Lipan Street offers parking.
Does 3734 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 Lipan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 3734 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 3734 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University