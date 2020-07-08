All apartments in Denver
3725 Federal Blvd

3725 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
online portal
Updated Half Duplex with Private Fenced Back Yard - Available for a 1 year lease!

This property has a cozy living room entry into a spacious living room with beautiful floors, modern paint colors and modern lighting fixtures. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well. The family room in the basement can be used as extra storage or an entertainment area. The private fenced backyard is ideal for pets or BBQing.

The room in the basement is non-conforming.

There is no cooling system for the property.

There is no assigned parking for this property. Street parking will be first-come-first-serve and will need to abide by Denver Street sweeping rules.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5730203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Federal Blvd have any available units?
3725 Federal Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Federal Blvd have?
Some of 3725 Federal Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Federal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Federal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Federal Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 Federal Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3725 Federal Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Federal Blvd offers parking.
Does 3725 Federal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 Federal Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Federal Blvd have a pool?
No, 3725 Federal Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Federal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3725 Federal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Federal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Federal Blvd has units with dishwashers.

