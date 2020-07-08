3725 Federal Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill online portal

Updated Half Duplex with Private Fenced Back Yard - Available for a 1 year lease!



This property has a cozy living room entry into a spacious living room with beautiful floors, modern paint colors and modern lighting fixtures. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well. The family room in the basement can be used as extra storage or an entertainment area. The private fenced backyard is ideal for pets or BBQing.



The room in the basement is non-conforming.



There is no cooling system for the property.



There is no assigned parking for this property. Street parking will be first-come-first-serve and will need to abide by Denver Street sweeping rules.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE5730203)