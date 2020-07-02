All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3713 Wolff Street

3713 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quaint 2BD, 1BA West Highland Home with 2-Car Driveway, Near Shopping and Dining - Located on the edge of Denver's West Highland and Berkeley neighborhoods, this single-family home is just a short walk to numerous shopping, dining and nightlife options as well as several parks. In addition to being tucked away from the main road, this home features a 2-car driveway and an open layout living area, including stainless steel applicants and granite countertops in the kitchen. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2aiSGEQkW0&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One small dog negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5667109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Wolff Street have any available units?
3713 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Wolff Street have?
Some of 3713 Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Wolff Street offer parking?
No, 3713 Wolff Street does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 3713 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 3713 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Wolff Street has units with dishwashers.

