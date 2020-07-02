3713 Wolff Street

Amenities
Quaint 2BD, 1BA West Highland Home with 2-Car Driveway, Near Shopping and Dining - Located on the edge of Denver's West Highland and Berkeley neighborhoods, this single-family home is just a short walk to numerous shopping, dining and nightlife options as well as several parks. In addition to being tucked away from the main road, this home features a 2-car driveway and an open layout living area, including stainless steel applicants and granite countertops in the kitchen. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.
Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2aiSGEQkW0&feature=youtu.be
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One small dog negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5667109)