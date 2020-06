Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom Ranch w/ finished basement and 2 car garage! - Brick ranch with large fenced yard, hardwood floors, sprinkler system, AC, finished basement. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs along with large kitchen, dining and living room. The basement has a large family room, bathroom and another bedroom plus another area for storage.

This home has a 2 car attached garage, nice patio and backyard.



(RLNE1878695)