368 S Humboldt St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Gorgeous 2000+ sq ft 4 bedroom/2 bath cottage style estate. Updated with original exposed brick, fireplace, beautiful tiling in bathrooms and all over Wash Park charm. Central AC, new water heater, storage in basement, laundry on main floor, new fridge, new dishwasher, granite countertops, gas stove. Amazing space in backyard under market lights, complete with resort lounge furniture and a gas grille. The best location in Denver close to everything! Cherry creek is 5 minutes away, DU is 5 minutes away, close to I-25, And downtown is maybe 10 minutes away. Steele Elementary is one block away. Available furnished for $3850. Looking for long term lease starting January 1st. 6 months or longer.