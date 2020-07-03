All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:07 AM

368 S Humboldt St

368 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

368 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 2000+ sq ft 4 bedroom/2 bath cottage style estate. Updated with original exposed brick, fireplace, beautiful tiling in bathrooms and all over Wash Park charm. Central AC, new water heater, storage in basement, laundry on main floor, new fridge, new dishwasher, granite countertops, gas stove. Amazing space in backyard under market lights, complete with resort lounge furniture and a gas grille. The best location in Denver close to everything! Cherry creek is 5 minutes away, DU is 5 minutes away, close to I-25, And downtown is maybe 10 minutes away. Steele Elementary is one block away. Available furnished for $3850. Looking for long term lease starting January 1st. 6 months or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 S Humboldt St have any available units?
368 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 S Humboldt St have?
Some of 368 S Humboldt St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
368 S Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
No, 368 S Humboldt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 368 S Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 368 S Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 368 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 S Humboldt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 368 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 368 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 368 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 368 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 S Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.

