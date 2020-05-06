3663 South Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities
Come check out this awesome condo at the Bear Valley Club in Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom and 599 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has all the major appliances and cabinets for your storage needs. Carpet is featured throughout the main living area and bedroom while tile is found in the bathroom and kitchen. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facilities located just steps from your front door. This condo is in a great location only minutes from King Soopers, Home Depot, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to the Santa Fe Light Rail station and I-25. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!
Section 8 - Yes
Pets: Allowed 1 dog or 1 cat
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Additional Features/Amenities: Shared Laundry Facilities
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash & Heat (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Unassigned
School District: Denver County
Property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
