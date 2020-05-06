All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:07 PM

3663 South Sheridan Boulevard

3663 South Sheridan Boulevard · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3663 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80235
Fort Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT D10 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Come check out this awesome condo at the Bear Valley Club in Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom and 599 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has all the major appliances and cabinets for your storage needs. Carpet is featured throughout the main living area and bedroom while tile is found in the bathroom and kitchen. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facilities located just steps from your front door. This condo is in a great location only minutes from King Soopers, Home Depot, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to the Santa Fe Light Rail station and I-25. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Section 8 - Yes
Pets: Allowed 1 dog or 1 cat
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Additional Features/Amenities: Shared Laundry Facilities
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash & Heat (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Unassigned
School District: Denver County

Property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3663 South Sheridan Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity