Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3658 Shoshone Street

3658 North Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

3658 North Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Corner Lot Home in LoHi w/ Private Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets permitted - 2 dogs, max of one cat.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/695937

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Numerous updates including complete kitchen remodel
* Well cared-for, owner-occupied home
* Third bedroom is small, best used as a an office or nursery
* Unfinished basement includes full bathroom and is NOT counted in square footage - perfect for game room, man cave, office, or gym (and tons of storage)
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Lower Highlands neighborhood
* Washer and dryer included
* Private front and back yards
* Detached 2 car garage
* Water paid by Owner!

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/695937

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 Shoshone Street have any available units?
3658 Shoshone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 Shoshone Street have?
Some of 3658 Shoshone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 Shoshone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3658 Shoshone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 Shoshone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3658 Shoshone Street is pet friendly.
Does 3658 Shoshone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3658 Shoshone Street offers parking.
Does 3658 Shoshone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 Shoshone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 Shoshone Street have a pool?
No, 3658 Shoshone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3658 Shoshone Street have accessible units?
No, 3658 Shoshone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 Shoshone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3658 Shoshone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

