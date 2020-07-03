3658 Shoshone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Corner Lot Home in LoHi w/ Private Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: November 1st, 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets permitted - 2 dogs, max of one cat.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/695937



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Numerous updates including complete kitchen remodel

* Well cared-for, owner-occupied home

* Third bedroom is small, best used as a an office or nursery

* Unfinished basement includes full bathroom and is NOT counted in square footage - perfect for game room, man cave, office, or gym (and tons of storage)

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Lower Highlands neighborhood

* Washer and dryer included

* Private front and back yards

* Detached 2 car garage

* Water paid by Owner!



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water.

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/695937



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

