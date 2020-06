Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ellsworth Townhome - Property Id: 113402



This loft style town home is located at the heart of Cherry Creek in a quiet neighborhood. Walk distance to restaurants and shopping. New carpet, new paint, new energy efficient Trane AC and Heating unit, new Stove Range, new Microwave. A lot of natural light in the loft. Quiet, no shared walls with neighbors. This home has a small backyard.

