365 South Locust St

Charming 3BD, 2BA South Hilltop Denver Home with Fenced Backyard, Conveniently Located Near Amenities - You will love living in this quiet neighborhood that is close to parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment. A finished basement, as well as a large fenced backyard, make this home feel spacious and private. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
(RLNE5076702)