Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

365 South Locust St

365 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 South Locust Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3BD, 2BA South Hilltop Denver Home with Fenced Backyard, Conveniently Located Near Amenities - You will love living in this quiet neighborhood that is close to parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment. A finished basement, as well as a large fenced backyard, make this home feel spacious and private. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5076702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 South Locust St have any available units?
365 South Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 South Locust St have?
Some of 365 South Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 South Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
365 South Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 South Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 South Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 365 South Locust St offer parking?
No, 365 South Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 365 South Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 South Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 South Locust St have a pool?
No, 365 South Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 365 South Locust St have accessible units?
No, 365 South Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 South Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 South Locust St has units with dishwashers.
