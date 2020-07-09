365 22nd Street

Amenities

Amazing townhouse in Denver with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Amenities include: rooftop deck, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and rooftop deck. Utilities included: water, sewer, trash. This unit is pet friendly for small dogs. Date Available: Mar 23rd 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Available fully furnished with all utilities for additional $700 a month. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.