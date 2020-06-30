3643 N Josephine St

Amenities
This charming carriage house was built in the spring of 2018. 2 bed, 2 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. 1 bed and 1 bath on each level. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 1 Car Garage and Additional off street parking space,
Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Dog Friendly, No Cats. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
