Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3643 N Josephine St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:58 AM

3643 N Josephine St

3643 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
This charming carriage house was built in the spring of 2018. 2 bed, 2 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. 1 bed and 1 bath on each level. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 1 Car Garage and Additional off street parking space,

Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Dog Friendly, No Cats. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, Hardwood Floors, New Construction, Attached Garage, Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 N Josephine St have any available units?
3643 N Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 N Josephine St have?
Some of 3643 N Josephine St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 N Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
3643 N Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 N Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 N Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 3643 N Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 3643 N Josephine St offers parking.
Does 3643 N Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3643 N Josephine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 N Josephine St have a pool?
No, 3643 N Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 3643 N Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 3643 N Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 N Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 N Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.

