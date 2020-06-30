3643 N Josephine St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

This charming carriage house was built in the spring of 2018. 2 bed, 2 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. 1 bed and 1 bath on each level. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 1 Car Garage and Additional off street parking space,



Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Dog Friendly, No Cats. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



Amenities: A/C, Hardwood Floors, New Construction, Attached Garage, Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard