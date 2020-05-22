All apartments in Denver
363 South Meade Street
363 South Meade Street

363 S Meade St · No Longer Available
Location

363 S Meade St, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come and take a look at this ranch style home with 3 bedrooms (1 room has no closet) and 1 Full bathroom, fenced in yard, large living room, spacious kitchen, new carpet, new paint, updated kitchen, washer/dryer hookups in unit, 1/2 of a duplex, private space, No pets, 1 Block from Four Winds Park! call today to see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 South Meade Street have any available units?
363 South Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 South Meade Street have?
Some of 363 South Meade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 South Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
363 South Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 South Meade Street pet-friendly?
No, 363 South Meade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 363 South Meade Street offer parking?
No, 363 South Meade Street does not offer parking.
Does 363 South Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 South Meade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 South Meade Street have a pool?
No, 363 South Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 363 South Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 363 South Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 363 South Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 South Meade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
