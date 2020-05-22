363 South Meade Street

Amenities
Come and take a look at this ranch style home with 3 bedrooms (1 room has no closet) and 1 Full bathroom, fenced in yard, large living room, spacious kitchen, new carpet, new paint, updated kitchen, washer/dryer hookups in unit, 1/2 of a duplex, private space, No pets, 1 Block from Four Winds Park! call today to see!
