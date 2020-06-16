3610 Oneida St

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable home is centrally located to everything you need, which means you will spend less time driving and more time living! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. The spacious backyard can become a perfect venue to host gatherings with the ones who mean most or enjoy all the perks of Downtown Denver located only a few miles away. With friendly neighbors and a clean, updated interior, you will love coming home every day. Call us today to schedule your private showing!