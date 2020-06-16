All apartments in Denver
3610 Oneida St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 8:14 PM

3610 Oneida St

3610 Oneida Street · (855) 440-8532
Location

3610 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home is centrally located to everything you need, which means you will spend less time driving and more time living! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. The spacious backyard can become a perfect venue to host gatherings with the ones who mean most or enjoy all the perks of Downtown Denver located only a few miles away. With friendly neighbors and a clean, updated interior, you will love coming home every day. Call us today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Oneida St have any available units?
3610 Oneida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3610 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Oneida St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Oneida St offer parking?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Oneida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Oneida St does not have units with air conditioning.
