All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 360 King Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
360 King Street
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

360 King Street

360 King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 King Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Eclectic Historic Dutch Colonial - Reportedly once owned by PT Barnum (of circus fame), this 1872 Dutch Colonial has retained all of its historic charm. Location is ideal jump on nearby 6th Ave. to escape to the mountains, or head a few blocks to hot West Colfax, with an increasing portfolio of restaurants and craft breweries. Foyer opens to hardwood floored living space, original paneled ceilings, and wrought iron fireplace. Sun-room/atrium has gorgeous stained glass ceilings and high windows. Original ornate plaster work covers the walls. Funky kitchen has lots of room to prep with a side scullery, and built in dining area. Split barn doors open to a patio perfect for grilling. Main floor is finished with a bedroom/office and a library/additional flex space. Second floor has master, full bath, and bunk-room with private patio. A walkout basement has a 4th bedroom with private living space, bathroom, kitchenette, and extra large room that could serve as a 5th bedroom/studio. The backyard has mature trees, back patio, and even a childrens playhouse. This home is perfect place to live in a piece of Denver history.

(RLNE4261244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 King Street have any available units?
360 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 King Street have?
Some of 360 King Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 King Street offer parking?
No, 360 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 King Street have a pool?
No, 360 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 King Street have accessible units?
No, 360 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University