360 King Street

Super Eclectic Historic Dutch Colonial - Reportedly once owned by PT Barnum (of circus fame), this 1872 Dutch Colonial has retained all of its historic charm. Location is ideal jump on nearby 6th Ave. to escape to the mountains, or head a few blocks to hot West Colfax, with an increasing portfolio of restaurants and craft breweries. Foyer opens to hardwood floored living space, original paneled ceilings, and wrought iron fireplace. Sun-room/atrium has gorgeous stained glass ceilings and high windows. Original ornate plaster work covers the walls. Funky kitchen has lots of room to prep with a side scullery, and built in dining area. Split barn doors open to a patio perfect for grilling. Main floor is finished with a bedroom/office and a library/additional flex space. Second floor has master, full bath, and bunk-room with private patio. A walkout basement has a 4th bedroom with private living space, bathroom, kitchenette, and extra large room that could serve as a 5th bedroom/studio. The backyard has mature trees, back patio, and even a childrens playhouse. This home is perfect place to live in a piece of Denver history.



