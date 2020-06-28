All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
3585 Locust Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

3585 Locust Street

3585 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Park Hill home located in Denver !!! - Must see this fine brick ranch home in the Parkhill area with a finished basement. Hardwood floors in living/dining and upstairs bedrooms. This home features a large living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen has newer appliances and updated cabinets and counter.

Finished basement with new carpet and newer paint. Huge rec room. This home also comes with washer/dryer. There is an additional room, added long ago, from home to garage (not heat ducted).

Two car garage with one entrance in front and the second from alley are not available for the tenants.

Long driveway for additional parking. Close to Stapleton shopping and amenities.

This home is a must see!
Call today for a showing
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5107926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Locust Street have any available units?
3585 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Locust Street have?
Some of 3585 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 3585 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 3585 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 3585 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 3585 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
