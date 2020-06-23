All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

3576 Forest Street

3576 North Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3576 North Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
coffee bar
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3576 Forest Street Available 04/01/19 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath near GREAT Schools in Park Hill - Come see this great 2 bed 1 bath duplex unit near Stapleton. Close to downtown, City Park, Denver Zoo, Stapleton restaurants and shopping!

Nearby schools include Watch-care Academy, Smith Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Lee Hing, Park Hill Supermarket and Spinelli's Market.

Nearby coffee shops include Commonwealth Coffee Roasters.

3576 Forest St is near Skyland Park, J. Langston Boyd Park and Martin Luther King Park.

There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 3576 Forest St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips

This Home Features:
Handicap Accessibility
Lot of Windows
Patio and Yard
Washer & Dryer
1 Dog Allowed

-Rental Terms -
Rent - $1450
Application Fee - $35
Security Deposit - $1450

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text at 319-431-8909

(RLNE4400222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3576 Forest Street have any available units?
3576 Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3576 Forest Street have?
Some of 3576 Forest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3576 Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
3576 Forest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3576 Forest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3576 Forest Street is pet friendly.
Does 3576 Forest Street offer parking?
No, 3576 Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 3576 Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3576 Forest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3576 Forest Street have a pool?
No, 3576 Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 3576 Forest Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3576 Forest Street has accessible units.
Does 3576 Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3576 Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
