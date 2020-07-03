3569 Alton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b27eb8054 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings*** Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Parkwood Home with over 3200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful ebony hardwood floors throughout Main Level to include Office, Formal Living/ Dining, Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, and Mud Room. From the crown molding to the light fixtures, this home has style! Sprawling Kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, breakfast bar/island, five burner gas range, wine cooler and stainless appliances. Second Level has Laundry Room with full size washer/dryer and folding counter, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with 2 huge walk-in closets and a 5 piece Master Bath. Did I mention a HUGE balcony off the Master Suite? Third Level is a Spacious Loft with Dormer windows, 1 Full Bath and 1 Bedroom. Full Unfinished Basement perfect for Play Area, Work Out Area or Storage! Fenced Dog Run and Back Yard with detached 3 car Garage. Ideal location across from Jet Stream Pool and Playground! Blocks from from 80 acre Central Park, the Stapleton Town Center, and Founders Green. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools