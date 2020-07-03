All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3569 Alton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3569 Alton Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:32 PM

3569 Alton Street

3569 Alton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3569 Alton Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b27eb8054 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings*** Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Parkwood Home with over 3200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful ebony hardwood floors throughout Main Level to include Office, Formal Living/ Dining, Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, and Mud Room. From the crown molding to the light fixtures, this home has style! Sprawling Kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, breakfast bar/island, five burner gas range, wine cooler and stainless appliances. Second Level has Laundry Room with full size washer/dryer and folding counter, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with 2 huge walk-in closets and a 5 piece Master Bath. Did I mention a HUGE balcony off the Master Suite? Third Level is a Spacious Loft with Dormer windows, 1 Full Bath and 1 Bedroom. Full Unfinished Basement perfect for Play Area, Work Out Area or Storage! Fenced Dog Run and Back Yard with detached 3 car Garage. Ideal location across from Jet Stream Pool and Playground! Blocks from from 80 acre Central Park, the Stapleton Town Center, and Founders Green. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3569 Alton Street have any available units?
3569 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3569 Alton Street have?
Some of 3569 Alton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3569 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3569 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3569 Alton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3569 Alton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3569 Alton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3569 Alton Street offers parking.
Does 3569 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3569 Alton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3569 Alton Street have a pool?
Yes, 3569 Alton Street has a pool.
Does 3569 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 3569 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3569 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3569 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University