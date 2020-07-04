3561 W 45th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Modern and Completely Remodeled House in Berkeley - Property Id: 89242



Available now is this beautifully remodeled, modern house in Berkeley near Regis University, Berkeley Lake and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. You'll find historic charm with modern amenities in this house that was completely remodeled a year and a half ago with 3BR/1.75BA and 1374 square feet of finished living space. The main floor has stunning hardwood floors throughout with an open layout, small bedroom/office, family room, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer plus a beautiful kitchen with Quartz counter tops, stylish subway tile back splash, Stainless Steel appliances and a center island with glass cooktop stove, range and hood. Upstairs you'll find the Master bedroom with attached full bathroom and the second bedroom. Features include central air, double pane windows, front porch, detached two car garage and the entire lot is completely fenced with a sprinkler system. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent and the tenants pay all other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89242

Property Id 89242



(RLNE5695720)