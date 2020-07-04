All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3561 W 45th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3561 W 45th Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

3561 W 45th Ave

3561 West 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3561 West 45th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern and Completely Remodeled House in Berkeley - Property Id: 89242

Available now is this beautifully remodeled, modern house in Berkeley near Regis University, Berkeley Lake and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. You'll find historic charm with modern amenities in this house that was completely remodeled a year and a half ago with 3BR/1.75BA and 1374 square feet of finished living space. The main floor has stunning hardwood floors throughout with an open layout, small bedroom/office, family room, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer plus a beautiful kitchen with Quartz counter tops, stylish subway tile back splash, Stainless Steel appliances and a center island with glass cooktop stove, range and hood. Upstairs you'll find the Master bedroom with attached full bathroom and the second bedroom. Features include central air, double pane windows, front porch, detached two car garage and the entire lot is completely fenced with a sprinkler system. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent and the tenants pay all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89242
Property Id 89242

(RLNE5695720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 W 45th Ave have any available units?
3561 W 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 W 45th Ave have?
Some of 3561 W 45th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 W 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3561 W 45th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 W 45th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 W 45th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3561 W 45th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3561 W 45th Ave offers parking.
Does 3561 W 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 W 45th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 W 45th Ave have a pool?
No, 3561 W 45th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3561 W 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3561 W 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 W 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 W 45th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University