All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3551 W 38th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3551 W 38th Ave
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3551 W 38th Ave

3551 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3551 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Studio in West Highland - Property Id: 141240

Lease today and receive 1 month free free! Alexan West Highland located in Denver, Colorado features the latest amenities inside a modern-rustic styled community, wrapped in a n exterior that compliments the character of the established neighborhood. In your choice of home, you will get an open floor plan with unique, upscale finishes and breathtaking views of downtown Denver and the mountains. Park in the covered garage and walk up to the first floor to enjoy various retail options located on 38th Avenue. Alexan West Highland is the city's best kept secret. Cross the Highland Pedestriant Bridge from downtown Denver, and you will find
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141240
Property Id 141240

(RLNE5458649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 W 38th Ave have any available units?
3551 W 38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 W 38th Ave have?
Some of 3551 W 38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 W 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3551 W 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 W 38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 W 38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3551 W 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3551 W 38th Ave offers parking.
Does 3551 W 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3551 W 38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 W 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 3551 W 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3551 W 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3551 W 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 W 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 W 38th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University