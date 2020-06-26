3550 W.38th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub lobby pet friendly yoga

Are you looking for a temporary to permanent space to live in this summer? If so, this is the place for you!



Minimum time to be on lease (3 months): June 18th to September 18th, with option to renew at end of third month! The rate is $1,900/monthly, which includes everything (rent, trash, sewer, gas, water, etc.) We are happy to work on the move in date with you if you have a unique situation, please let us know!



The apartment resides in the

trendy highlands neighborhood, home to lush gardens and parks, hip local shops, restaurants, breweries and more!



The apartment space is located at the Alexan West Highlands complex off of 38th street and Lowell blvd. It is roughly 780 sq. ft. on the 4th floor level. There is 1 spacious bedroom and 1 full bathroom. There are hardwood floors, all updated appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, heating & air conditioning and an overall very beautiful modern appeal to the space and the building.



There is garage covered parking, trash-valet (outside of door pickup) an elevated heated pool (about rooftop level), a hot tub, outdoor grills, a fire pit and an awesome common-room! The common room has space to work on your computer and relax or to hang out and host friends as there is a pool table, big televisions sets with cable & an additional kitchen with fridge, microwave, and counter space to prepare food.



There is a wonderful gym (open 24 hrs) that includes a stair-master, treadmill, bikes, ellipticals, weights and much more! Additionally, every Tuesday nights at 6:00pm, free yoga classes are available and ran by a certified yogi instructor!



This is a very dog-friendly space! Cats, dogs and pets of many varieties are allowed. There are tons of beautiful parks in the neighborhood, all within walking distance from the apartment!



Lastly, the lobby on the 1st floor has a coffee/espresso machine that is fully equipped for all your caffeine needs in the morning! Major plus!



There are 3 diverse districts to visit in this area: Highlands Square, Tennyson Street, & Lower Highlands (Lo-Hi).



Beautiful boutiques, bookstores, wine shops, breweries radiate out from Highland Square on 32nd Street and Lowell Blvd. The highlands farmers market runs from June to October (annually) along 32nd street every Sunday from 9:00am to 12:00pm! Such a fun Sunday morning walk and activity to check out while living in this neighborhood.



On Tennyson street, you can also find lots of dive-bars, live music, ice cream parlors & much more!



Lo-Hi is home to some of the most popular restaurants and bars such as; Little Mans Ice cream, Avanti, Lola Coastal, Linger and many more fun places!



Please feel free to call or email for more information!



Thank you!