Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

3550 W.38th Ave

3550 W 38th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
lobby
pet friendly
yoga
Are you looking for a temporary to permanent space to live in this summer? If so, this is the place for you!

Minimum time to be on lease (3 months): June 18th to September 18th, with option to renew at end of third month! The rate is $1,900/monthly, which includes everything (rent, trash, sewer, gas, water, etc.) We are happy to work on the move in date with you if you have a unique situation, please let us know!

The apartment resides in the
trendy highlands neighborhood, home to lush gardens and parks, hip local shops, restaurants, breweries and more!

The apartment space is located at the Alexan West Highlands complex off of 38th street and Lowell blvd. It is roughly 780 sq. ft. on the 4th floor level. There is 1 spacious bedroom and 1 full bathroom. There are hardwood floors, all updated appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, heating & air conditioning and an overall very beautiful modern appeal to the space and the building.

There is garage covered parking, trash-valet (outside of door pickup) an elevated heated pool (about rooftop level), a hot tub, outdoor grills, a fire pit and an awesome common-room! The common room has space to work on your computer and relax or to hang out and host friends as there is a pool table, big televisions sets with cable & an additional kitchen with fridge, microwave, and counter space to prepare food.

There is a wonderful gym (open 24 hrs) that includes a stair-master, treadmill, bikes, ellipticals, weights and much more! Additionally, every Tuesday nights at 6:00pm, free yoga classes are available and ran by a certified yogi instructor!

This is a very dog-friendly space! Cats, dogs and pets of many varieties are allowed. There are tons of beautiful parks in the neighborhood, all within walking distance from the apartment!

Lastly, the lobby on the 1st floor has a coffee/espresso machine that is fully equipped for all your caffeine needs in the morning! Major plus!

There are 3 diverse districts to visit in this area: Highlands Square, Tennyson Street, & Lower Highlands (Lo-Hi).

Beautiful boutiques, bookstores, wine shops, breweries radiate out from Highland Square on 32nd Street and Lowell Blvd. The highlands farmers market runs from June to October (annually) along 32nd street every Sunday from 9:00am to 12:00pm! Such a fun Sunday morning walk and activity to check out while living in this neighborhood.

On Tennyson street, you can also find lots of dive-bars, live music, ice cream parlors & much more!

Lo-Hi is home to some of the most popular restaurants and bars such as; Little Mans Ice cream, Avanti, Lola Coastal, Linger and many more fun places!

Please feel free to call or email for more information!

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 W.38th Ave have any available units?
3550 W.38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 W.38th Ave have?
Some of 3550 W.38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 W.38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3550 W.38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 W.38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 W.38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3550 W.38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3550 W.38th Ave offers parking.
Does 3550 W.38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 W.38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 W.38th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3550 W.38th Ave has a pool.
Does 3550 W.38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3550 W.38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 W.38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 W.38th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
