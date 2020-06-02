Amenities

3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU! - Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



This home is located about 1 mile from Denver University! This 6 bedroom house will have new carpet in the basement, paint and blinds! Easy access to public transportation. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Easy commute to the DTC, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver.



- Hardwood floors on main level

washer/dryer included

6 bedrooms

3 baths

2 car attached garage

Denver Public schools



Rent: $3300

Deposit: $3300 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pet Fee(NON-REFUNDABLE) $250

Monthly pet fee $25.00



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Trish Gonzales

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5821140)