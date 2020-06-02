Amenities
3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU!
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
This home is located about 1 mile from Denver University! This 6 bedroom house will have new carpet in the basement, paint and blinds! Easy access to public transportation. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Easy commute to the DTC, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver.
- Hardwood floors on main level
washer/dryer included
6 bedrooms
3 baths
2 car attached garage
Denver Public schools
Rent: $3300
Deposit: $3300 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
Pet Fee(NON-REFUNDABLE) $250
Monthly pet fee $25.00
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour!
Trish Gonzales
