Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3550 Buchtel St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3550 Buchtel St

3550 Buchtel Boulevard · (720) 602-9470
Location

3550 Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3550 Buchtel St · Avail. Aug 31

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU! - Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

This home is located about 1 mile from Denver University! This 6 bedroom house will have new carpet in the basement, paint and blinds! Easy access to public transportation. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Easy commute to the DTC, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver.

- Hardwood floors on main level
washer/dryer included
6 bedrooms
3 baths
2 car attached garage
Denver Public schools

Rent: $3300
Deposit: $3300 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pet Fee(NON-REFUNDABLE) $250
Monthly pet fee $25.00

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5821140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Buchtel St have any available units?
3550 Buchtel St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Buchtel St have?
Some of 3550 Buchtel St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Buchtel St currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Buchtel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Buchtel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Buchtel St is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Buchtel St offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Buchtel St does offer parking.
Does 3550 Buchtel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 Buchtel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Buchtel St have a pool?
No, 3550 Buchtel St does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Buchtel St have accessible units?
No, 3550 Buchtel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Buchtel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Buchtel St does not have units with dishwashers.
