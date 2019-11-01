All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 24 2020

3539 South Hillcrest Drive

3539 South Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3539 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1155292.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Southmoor Park will welcome you with 1,582 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool or the clubhouse! Nearby are walking/biking trails, Southmoor Park, Wash Park, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285, I-25, and Southmoor Light Rail Station.

Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed. This is non-negotiable.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, heat, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1155292.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
3539 South Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 3539 South Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 South Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3539 South Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 South Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 South Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 South Hillcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
