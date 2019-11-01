3539 South Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1155292.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Southmoor Park will welcome you with 1,582 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool or the clubhouse! Nearby are walking/biking trails, Southmoor Park, Wash Park, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285, I-25, and Southmoor Light Rail Station.



Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed. This is non-negotiable.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, heat, yard care, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1155292.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.