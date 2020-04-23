All apartments in Denver
3539 Race Street

3539 Race Street
Location

3539 Race Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cole Neighborhood Beauty!!! - Open house September 21st from 1 to 1:30.

Please call or text 303-214-5084 for showings and more information!!!

Cozy brick bungalow located in the up-and-coming Cole neighborhood! This home is bursting with original character with kitchen and bathroom updates! The main floor boasts an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. The front and back yard both showcase patio space - great for summer BBQs and get-togethers. The basement is fully finished with a bedroom and full bathroom -This home is located near Downtown and City Park, as well as shopping, dining and nightlife. Pets are allowed with nonrefundable deposit.

Upstairs of house will have fresh paint at move in


UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Refrigerator



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Race Street have any available units?
3539 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Race Street have?
Some of 3539 Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Race Street offers parking.
Does 3539 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Race Street have a pool?
No, 3539 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 3539 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 Race Street has units with dishwashers.
