3539 Race Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cole Neighborhood Beauty!!! - Open house September 21st from 1 to 1:30.



Please call or text 303-214-5084 for showings and more information!!!



Cozy brick bungalow located in the up-and-coming Cole neighborhood! This home is bursting with original character with kitchen and bathroom updates! The main floor boasts an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. The front and back yard both showcase patio space - great for summer BBQs and get-togethers. The basement is fully finished with a bedroom and full bathroom -This home is located near Downtown and City Park, as well as shopping, dining and nightlife. Pets are allowed with nonrefundable deposit.



Upstairs of house will have fresh paint at move in



www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Refrigerator



(RLNE5145296)