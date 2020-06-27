All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

3500 Rockmont Dr LODO

3500 Rockmont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Rockmont Dr, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1 Bedroom in LODO/LoHi - Property Id: 126052

Set on over eleven acres of the neighborhood's verdant park system, yet perfectly situated between the bustling LoDo, LoHi and RiNo areas, Westend truly redefines downtown living. Here, you will uncover surreal views of a vibrant city skyline as it melts into a lush backdrop of open greenspaces and rippling water. With all the amenities of an urban location, but so much more space to live and play, this luxe community offers an indulgent escape from the every day.

*all prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126052p
Property Id 126052

(RLNE5363814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have any available units?
3500 Rockmont Dr LODO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have?
Some of 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Rockmont Dr LODO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO offer parking?
No, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have a pool?
No, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have accessible units?
No, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Rockmont Dr LODO has units with dishwashers.
