Home
/
Denver, CO
/
350 Detroit St Apt 211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

350 Detroit St Apt 211

350 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 North Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully furnished Cherry Creek North home.Enjoy the high-quality updates. Secure and very quiet building. Windows on three sides for wonderful natural light. Enjoy the quiet and serenity of living here with no units above or below or to the north/west or east. Vaulted ceilings make this redesigned floor plan even more desirable. All new drywall, hand-troweled finished walls provide an upscale feel. Distressed hardwood floors flow throughout the entry, living room and kitchen. No expense spared in this kitchen: rich, knotty alder cabinets/slab granite/stainless appliances, featuring a gas Wolf oven, make this the perfect entertaining space. Beautiful, linear stacked stone fireplace features a gas insert. Travertine floors/marble countertop/walk-in shower add to the luxury of this unit. All trim/doors are knotty alder and make this space feel as if you've walked into a million dollar custom home. Great opportunity to live in the heart of Cherry Creek North. Cable/Internet included. Amazing quality space all at a great price! Building to be painted and new roof installed. Covered and secured parking space comes with unit. Schedule a tour - http://ow.ly/Z1VMR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have any available units?
350 Detroit St Apt 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have?
Some of 350 Detroit St Apt 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Detroit St Apt 211 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Detroit St Apt 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Detroit St Apt 211 pet-friendly?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 offer parking?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 does offer parking.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have a pool?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 does not have a pool.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have accessible units?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 211 has units with dishwashers.
