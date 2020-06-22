350 Detroit St Apt 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully furnished Cherry Creek North home.Enjoy the high-quality updates. Secure and very quiet building. Windows on three sides for wonderful natural light. Enjoy the quiet and serenity of living here with no units above or below or to the north/west or east. Vaulted ceilings make this redesigned floor plan even more desirable. All new drywall, hand-troweled finished walls provide an upscale feel. Distressed hardwood floors flow throughout the entry, living room and kitchen. No expense spared in this kitchen: rich, knotty alder cabinets/slab granite/stainless appliances, featuring a gas Wolf oven, make this the perfect entertaining space. Beautiful, linear stacked stone fireplace features a gas insert. Travertine floors/marble countertop/walk-in shower add to the luxury of this unit. All trim/doors are knotty alder and make this space feel as if you've walked into a million dollar custom home. Great opportunity to live in the heart of Cherry Creek North. Cable/Internet included. Amazing quality space all at a great price! Building to be painted and new roof installed. Covered and secured parking space comes with unit. Schedule a tour - http://ow.ly/Z1VMR