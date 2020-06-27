All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3497 E Ellsworth 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3497 E Ellsworth 12
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

3497 E Ellsworth 12

3497 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3497 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3497 E Ellsworth - Property Id: 135673

Our studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments are the perfect refuge after a busy day or at the end of a wonderful night on the town in Denver, Colorado. And you'll be glad to know that our apartments are designed to be 15% more energy efficient, with Energy Star appliances, low-flow fixtures, and other green features. If you're looking for an apartment with a large, livable floor plan, beautiful interior finishes, and great community amenities, you'll find it here in one of Denvers most desirable neighborhoods.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135673
Property Id 135673

(RLNE5460442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have any available units?
3497 E Ellsworth 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have?
Some of 3497 E Ellsworth 12's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3497 E Ellsworth 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3497 E Ellsworth 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3497 E Ellsworth 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 offer parking?
No, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 does not offer parking.
Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have a pool?
No, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have accessible units?
No, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3497 E Ellsworth 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3497 E Ellsworth 12 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University