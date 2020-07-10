All apartments in Denver
3470 S Poplar
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

3470 S Poplar

3470 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3470 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with over 1100 sq feet of living space! This 4th story condo has updated bath and kitchen, large bedrooms, a great covered Lanai and washer and dryer within the home. One reserved heated covered parking is included and additional parking spots readily available.

Living here gives you access to the clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pool and fitness area. It is located within a mile from dozens of restaurants, grocery, shopping and I-25 access! Monthly flat utility fee of $120 additional includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and community pool. Electric and gas is individually metered. 

Please no pets.

Contact us today for a showing....available for immediate move-in!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 S Poplar have any available units?
3470 S Poplar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 S Poplar have?
Some of 3470 S Poplar's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 S Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
3470 S Poplar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 S Poplar pet-friendly?
No, 3470 S Poplar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3470 S Poplar offer parking?
Yes, 3470 S Poplar offers parking.
Does 3470 S Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3470 S Poplar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 S Poplar have a pool?
Yes, 3470 S Poplar has a pool.
Does 3470 S Poplar have accessible units?
No, 3470 S Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 S Poplar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3470 S Poplar does not have units with dishwashers.

