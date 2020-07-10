3470 S Poplar

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with over 1100 sq feet of living space! This 4th story condo has updated bath and kitchen, large bedrooms, a great covered Lanai and washer and dryer within the home. One reserved heated covered parking is included and additional parking spots readily available.



Living here gives you access to the clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pool and fitness area. It is located within a mile from dozens of restaurants, grocery, shopping and I-25 access! Monthly flat utility fee of $120 additional includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and community pool. Electric and gas is individually metered.



Please no pets.



Contact us today for a showing....available for immediate move-in!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.