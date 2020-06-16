All apartments in Denver
3446 S. Forest St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:19 PM

3446 S. Forest St

3446 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3446 South Forest Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 3 BR House Located In University Hills Neighborhood - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Quiet oasis in University Hills. Close to the High Line Canal Trail, Eisenhower Park, Eisenhower Rec Center, and Wellshire Golf Course, and easy access to I-25. Great back yard for entertaining or just relaxing next to the water feature. Xeriscaped front yard with drip system irrigation. Large living area with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen and custom master bath.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4960340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 S. Forest St have any available units?
3446 S. Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 S. Forest St have?
Some of 3446 S. Forest St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 S. Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
3446 S. Forest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 S. Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 S. Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 3446 S. Forest St offer parking?
Yes, 3446 S. Forest St offers parking.
Does 3446 S. Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 S. Forest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 S. Forest St have a pool?
No, 3446 S. Forest St does not have a pool.
Does 3446 S. Forest St have accessible units?
No, 3446 S. Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 S. Forest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 S. Forest St has units with dishwashers.
