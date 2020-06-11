Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3440 Grove St Available 03/08/19 2BD, 1BA Highlands Home with Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage, Walk to LoHi - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,190

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 1-car garage; plus additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a flat $40 monthly water/sewer/trash fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

*If tenant desires use of fireplace, an additional inspection charge will be applied

*The employing broker of Keyrenter Property Management - Denver has an ownership interest in this Property. We will be acting as Broker, Landlord, and Owner in your interactions with Keyrenter Property Management - Denver. Please let us know if you have any questions.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3356990)