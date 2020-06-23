3435 Lowell Blvd

Amenities
Walk to Highlands Square Location Location Location - Don't miss out on this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Heart of Highlands walk to some of the best retail restaurants and night life in the city.
Easy commute to downtown with off street parking, mature trees and all the best that Denver has to offer. Surrounded by city parks, close to sporting venues and Jump on 6th ave and you can be in the mountains in no time.
This unit Upper unit is gorgeous! Hardwood Floors Stainless appliances and Granite counter tops. Everything is included. Washer Dryer in unit. Two car Garage! two off street parking spots. Beautiful large outdoor Patio Light Bright and roomy Lots of closet space. This one wont last!
$1895 Deposit
$1895 Month Rent
$200 Utility Fee includes everything in one bill
We can get you approved today apply online $45 per adult application fee
Qualify with 3x the rent in monthly income
No Evictions or Criminal record
Open House Friday AT 6:00 pm Text Christelle @720-569-0953 for details or to confirm the open house.
(RLNE4917007)