Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

3435 Lowell Blvd

3435 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Highlands Square Location Location Location - Don't miss out on this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Heart of Highlands walk to some of the best retail restaurants and night life in the city.

Easy commute to downtown with off street parking, mature trees and all the best that Denver has to offer. Surrounded by city parks, close to sporting venues and Jump on 6th ave and you can be in the mountains in no time.

This unit Upper unit is gorgeous! Hardwood Floors Stainless appliances and Granite counter tops. Everything is included. Washer Dryer in unit. Two car Garage! two off street parking spots. Beautiful large outdoor Patio Light Bright and roomy Lots of closet space. This one wont last!

$1895 Deposit
$1895 Month Rent

$200 Utility Fee includes everything in one bill

We can get you approved today apply online $45 per adult application fee
Qualify with 3x the rent in monthly income
No Evictions or Criminal record

Open House Friday AT 6:00 pm Text Christelle @720-569-0953 for details or to confirm the open house.

(RLNE4917007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
3435 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 3435 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Lowell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3435 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 3435 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 3435 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3435 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
