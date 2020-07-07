3434 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

Charming & centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Clayton neighborhood! Charm of 1930's home with modern updates, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level, you will find your living room with wood fireplace for relaxing open floor plan into your dining area, updated kitchen with all kitchen appliances, downstairs you will find a large family room perfect for entertaining, 2 bedrooms on the main level with 1 bedroom in the basement, enjoy the outdoors with your beautiful and private fenced backyard, 2 car detached garage. Central air conditioning. Full size washer and dryer included. Location, location, location... walk to the parks including City Park, shops or dining, short drive or bike ride to Downtown Denver. 1-2 pets negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com Virtual tour will be available April 17th!