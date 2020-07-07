All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

3434 Saint Paul Street

3434 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming & centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Clayton neighborhood! Charm of 1930's home with modern updates, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level, you will find your living room with wood fireplace for relaxing open floor plan into your dining area, updated kitchen with all kitchen appliances, downstairs you will find a large family room perfect for entertaining, 2 bedrooms on the main level with 1 bedroom in the basement, enjoy the outdoors with your beautiful and private fenced backyard, 2 car detached garage. Central air conditioning. Full size washer and dryer included. Location, location, location... walk to the parks including City Park, shops or dining, short drive or bike ride to Downtown Denver. 1-2 pets negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com Virtual tour will be available April 17th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
3434 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 3434 Saint Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 3434 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Saint Paul Street offers parking.
Does 3434 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Saint Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 3434 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 3434 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.

