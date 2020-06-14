Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking online portal

3425 W. 33rd Ave Available 07/03/20 Luxurious and Modern 3BD, 3BA West Highlands Home with Office/Den and 2 Car Garage - This home boasts extravagant interior features like the 5-piece master bath with steam shower, dual walk-in closets, gas range stove with hood, oversized windows allowing for lots of natural light, and updated finishes throughout. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Denver, just steps from Highlands Square, Highland Park, and a slew of boutique shops, restaurants, and breweries on Tennyson St. A short bike to LoHi and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/ff6ac401-4303-449c-944e-c90541bbcc55/



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZRDwLw0bXo&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $45 monthly fee covering water use

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4673692)