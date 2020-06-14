All apartments in Denver
Location

3425 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3425 W. 33rd Ave · Avail. Jul 3

$4,940

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
3425 W. 33rd Ave Available 07/03/20 Luxurious and Modern 3BD, 3BA West Highlands Home with Office/Den and 2 Car Garage - This home boasts extravagant interior features like the 5-piece master bath with steam shower, dual walk-in closets, gas range stove with hood, oversized windows allowing for lots of natural light, and updated finishes throughout. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Denver, just steps from Highlands Square, Highland Park, and a slew of boutique shops, restaurants, and breweries on Tennyson St. A short bike to LoHi and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/ff6ac401-4303-449c-944e-c90541bbcc55/

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZRDwLw0bXo&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $45 monthly fee covering water use
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4673692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have any available units?
3425 W. 33rd Ave has a unit available for $4,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have?
Some of 3425 W. 33rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 W. 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3425 W. 33rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 W. 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 W. 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3425 W. 33rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 W. 33rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3425 W. 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3425 W. 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 W. 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 W. 33rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
