3421 Zuni Street

Amenities
3 FULL BATHS! Unbeatable location near restaurants, nightlife, shops, RTD, and easy access to Downtown Denver!
AVAILABILITY DATE: September 24, 2019. Flexible start dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog 40lbs or less permitted with breed approval.
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
* Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Gorgeous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private deck!
* Finished basement
* Fenced yard with fire-pit
* Detached 2-car garage!!!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Sprinkler system
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & Sewer
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Gas and electric $150-$200, water $40-$100
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.