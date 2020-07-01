All apartments in Denver
3421 Zuni Street

3421 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 FULL BATHS! Unbeatable location near restaurants, nightlife, shops, RTD, and easy access to Downtown Denver!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 24, 2019. Flexible start dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog 40lbs or less permitted with breed approval.

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
* Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Gorgeous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private deck!
* Finished basement
* Fenced yard with fire-pit
* Detached 2-car garage!!!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Sprinkler system

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & Sewer
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Gas and electric $150-$200, water $40-$100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Zuni Street have any available units?
3421 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Zuni Street have?
Some of 3421 Zuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 3421 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 Zuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 3421 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Zuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.

