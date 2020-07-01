3421 Zuni Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 FULL BATHS! Unbeatable location near restaurants, nightlife, shops, RTD, and easy access to Downtown Denver!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 24, 2019. Flexible start dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog 40lbs or less permitted with breed approval.



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!

* 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

* Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances

* Gorgeous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private deck!

* Finished basement

* Fenced yard with fire-pit

* Detached 2-car garage!!!

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Sprinkler system



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & Sewer

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Gas and electric $150-$200, water $40-$100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.